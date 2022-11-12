Short Interest in Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Declines By 28.8%

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,500 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the October 15th total of 234,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,665.0 days.

Rockwool A/S Price Performance

RKWBF stock remained flat at $210.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. Rockwool A/S has a 1 year low of $155.00 and a 1 year high of $486.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.03 and its 200-day moving average is $226.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RKWBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Rockwool A/S from 1,660.00 to 1,500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rockwool A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Rockwool A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,147.00.

Rockwool A/S Company Profile

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

