Short Interest in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) Expands By 1,413.6%

RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, an increase of 1,413.6% from the October 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

RXR Acquisition Trading Up 0.8 %

RXRA stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. RXR Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RXR Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXRA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RXR Acquisition by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $537,000. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RXR Acquisition Company Profile

RXR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a company servicing the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

