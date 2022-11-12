Short Interest in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Drops By 22.2%

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the October 15th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ScION Tech Growth II

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCOB. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 12.4% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ScION Tech Growth II Stock Performance

SCOB stock remained flat at $10.02 during trading on Friday. 18 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,999. ScION Tech Growth II has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $432.06 million, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87.

ScION Tech Growth II Company Profile

ScION Tech Growth II ( NASDAQ:SCOB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter.

ScION Tech Growth II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, and broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

