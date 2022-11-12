Short Interest in Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) Drops By 88.8%

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 88.8% from the October 15th total of 11,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Senstar Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %
SNT traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 30,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,498. Senstar Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 million and a PE ratio of -8.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93.
Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senstar Technologies
Senstar Technologies Company Profile
Senstar Technologies Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company offers Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems (PIDS), fence mounted, buried, and free standing; PIDS fence sensor with intelligent perimeter LED based lighting; common operating platform for video management software, including intelligent video analytics applications, PIDS, and electronic access control systems; security thermal imaging observation and surveillance systems; and life safety or duress alarm systems.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Senstar Technologies (SNT)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Senstar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senstar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.