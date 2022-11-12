Short Interest in Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) Drops By 88.8%

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 88.8% from the October 15th total of 11,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Senstar Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

SNT traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 30,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,498. Senstar Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 million and a PE ratio of -8.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93.

Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senstar Technologies

Senstar Technologies Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in Senstar Technologies by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 876,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 178,173 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Senstar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $501,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Senstar Technologies by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 182,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 106,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Senstar Technologies by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 37,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,259 shares in the last quarter.

Senstar Technologies Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company offers Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems (PIDS), fence mounted, buried, and free standing; PIDS fence sensor with intelligent perimeter LED based lighting; common operating platform for video management software, including intelligent video analytics applications, PIDS, and electronic access control systems; security thermal imaging observation and surveillance systems; and life safety or duress alarm systems.

