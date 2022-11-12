Short Interest in Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Rises By 2,307.1%

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 2,307.1% from the October 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Severn Trent Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:STRNY opened at $31.72 on Friday. Severn Trent has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $42.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STRNY shares. Investec raised Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Severn Trent from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 2,800 ($32.24) to GBX 2,680 ($30.86) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Severn Trent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,980.00.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

