Short Interest in ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SUAC) Expands By 540.0%

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SUAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 540.0% from the October 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of SUAC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,996. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97. ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.26.

Get ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUAC. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 190,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,945,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its stake in shares of ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 949,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,415,000 after acquiring an additional 132,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

About ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kennesaw, Georgia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.