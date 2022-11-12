Short Interest in Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Rises By 49.9%

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,836,100 shares, an increase of 49.9% from the October 15th total of 2,558,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 892.1 days.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBMFF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.53. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,354. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Company Profile

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others. The company's products include oncology medicines comprising Qingkeshu tablets, Anxian capsules, Yinishu tablets, Genike capsules, Anyue capsules, and Leweixin injections; cardio-cerebral vascular medicines, including Kaina and Anrixin tablets; hepatitis medicines, such as Tianqingganmei injections and Tianqingganping enteric capsules; orthopedic medicines consisting of Gaisanchun capsules, Yigu injections, and Taiyan tablets; respiratory system medicines; parenteral nutritious medicines comprising Xinhaineng and Fenghaina injections; and other medicines, including Tuotuo tablets, Debaian cataplasms, and Qingliming injections.

Featured Stories

