Short Interest in Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSSW) Drops By 90.0%

Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSSW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the October 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Springwater Special Situations

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Springwater Special Situations by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 298,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 201,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Springwater Special Situations during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000.

Springwater Special Situations Price Performance

NASDAQ SWSSW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,424. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09. Springwater Special Situations has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.61.

