Short Interest in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Increases By 35.9%

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,600 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the October 15th total of 94,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance

STRM traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,202. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $5.99 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Streamline Health Solutions

Institutional Trading of Streamline Health Solutions

In related news, Director Kenan Lucas purchased 757,575 shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,824,212 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,959.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 27.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 357,200 shares during the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Saturday, November 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions

(Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.