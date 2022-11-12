Short Interest in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Declines By 35.9%

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the October 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Summit State Bank Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ SSBI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,401. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average of $15.26. Summit State Bank has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Summit State Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Summit State Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit State Bank

About Summit State Bank

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSBI. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Summit State Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Summit State Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Summit State Bank by 16.3% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 27,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Summit State Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,275,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Summit State Bank by 1.9% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 209,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

