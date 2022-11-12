Short Interest in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Declines By 25.9%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,600 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the October 15th total of 374,700 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. 91,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,486. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12. Summit Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Summit Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SMMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,012.41% and a negative return on equity of 130.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter.

In other Summit Therapeutics news, CEO Robert W. Duggan acquired 94,849,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $92,003,726.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 162,532,792 shares in the company, valued at $157,656,808.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 97.2% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 154,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

See Also

