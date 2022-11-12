Short Interest in Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Rises By 75.0%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Taisei Price Performance

TISCY stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. Taisei has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28.

Taisei Company Profile

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and warehouses in the fields of pharmaceuticals, food products, and logistics.

