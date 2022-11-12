Short Interest in Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Rises By 75.0%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Taisei Price Performance
TISCY stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. Taisei has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28.
Taisei Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taisei (TISCY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.