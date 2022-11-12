Short Interest in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Increases By 106.5%

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 106.5% from the October 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 230,000 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend

GRX traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $9.97. 45,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,228. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $13.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

