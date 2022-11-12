Short Interest in The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Declines By 54.8%

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the October 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Oncology Institute Stock Down 51.3 %

NASDAQ:TOIIW traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.16. 43,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,465. Oncology Institute has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75.

Get Oncology Institute alerts:

Insider Activity at Oncology Institute

In other Oncology Institute news, major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 7,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $32,689.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,688,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,125,535.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,092,695 shares of company stock worth $5,238,938 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of Oncology Institute

About Oncology Institute

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oncology Institute stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TOIIW Get Rating ) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oncology Institute were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants for cancer patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.