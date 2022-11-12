Short Interest in The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Declines By 54.8%

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the October 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Oncology Institute Stock Down 51.3 %
NASDAQ:TOIIW traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.16. 43,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,465. Oncology Institute has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75.
In other Oncology Institute news, major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 7,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $32,689.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,688,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,125,535.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,092,695 shares of company stock worth $5,238,938 in the last 90 days.
The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants for cancer patients.
