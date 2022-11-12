Short Interest in Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Declines By 38.5%

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the October 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Tio Tech A Price Performance

NASDAQ:TIOA remained flat at $9.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. Tio Tech A has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83.

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tio Tech A

Tio Tech A Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Tio Tech A by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 382,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tio Tech A by 2.1% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 424,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Tio Tech A during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tio Tech A during the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tio Tech A during the second quarter valued at approximately $616,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tio Tech A does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

