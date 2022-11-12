Short Interest in Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Declines By 38.5%

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the October 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Tio Tech A Price Performance
NASDAQ:TIOA remained flat at $9.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. Tio Tech A has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83.
Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tio Tech A
Tio Tech A Company Profile
Tio Tech A does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tio Tech A (TIOA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Tio Tech A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tio Tech A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.