Short Interest in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI) Drops By 66.2%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 409,500 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the October 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 651,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Price Performance

VYMI stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.38. 688,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,448. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $51.24 and a 52-week high of $71.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.79.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.706 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 19.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,016,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,883,000 after buying an additional 166,988 shares during the period. Cadence Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund in the third quarter worth about $1,004,000. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 22.9% in the third quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 32,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 5.2% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 39,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 81,200.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period.

