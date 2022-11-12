Short Interest in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI) Drops By 66.2%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 409,500 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the October 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 651,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Price Performance
VYMI stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.38. 688,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,448. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $51.24 and a 52-week high of $71.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.79.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.706 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund
