Short Interest in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Declines By 72.4%

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 72.4% from the October 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BNDW traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $67.44. 22,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,628. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $65.26 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.51.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.