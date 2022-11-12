Short Interest in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Declines By 72.4%

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 72.4% from the October 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDW traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $67.44. 22,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,628. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $65.26 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.51.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDW. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,934,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 103,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,988,000.

