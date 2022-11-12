Short Interest in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Decreases By 24.2%

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the October 15th total of 104,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VINP traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,455. Vinci Partners Investments has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $583.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.25 and a quick ratio of 15.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.03 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 52.79% and a return on equity of 16.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Vinci Partners Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.15%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Vinci Partners Investments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 639.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

