Short Interest in Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU) Expands By 26.0%

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,600 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the October 15th total of 217,900 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 203,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Stock Performance

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.79. 77,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.89. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 65,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.

