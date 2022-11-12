Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of Sight Sciences stock traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,401. Sight Sciences has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $24.59. The company has a market capitalization of $539.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a current ratio of 16.73.

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $17.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.22 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 133.92% and a negative return on equity of 36.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sight Sciences will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Sight Sciences by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in Sight Sciences by 16.8% during the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Sight Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Sight Sciences by 21.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Sight Sciences by 484.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

