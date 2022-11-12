Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decline of 71.6% from the October 15th total of 110,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Signal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$1.30 to C$1.20 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Signal Gold alerts:

Signal Gold Price Performance

SGNLF traded up 0.00 on Friday, reaching 0.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,215. Signal Gold has a 1 year low of 0.22 and a 1 year high of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.28.

Signal Gold Company Profile

Signal Gold Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Read More

