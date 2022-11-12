Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the October 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Signal Hill Acquisition Stock Performance

Signal Hill Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. Signal Hill Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13.

Get Signal Hill Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Signal Hill Acquisition stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 149,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Signal Hill Acquisition Company Profile

Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on direct-to-consumer media, technology, or emerging digital enterprise focused businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signal Hill Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signal Hill Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.