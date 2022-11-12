Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBW) Short Interest Down 32.9% in October

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the October 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Stock Performance

Shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,177. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05.

