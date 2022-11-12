SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Short Interest Down 70.8% in October

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 70.8% from the October 15th total of 48,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 291,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SilverSun Technologies Trading Down 17.6 %

SSNT traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 69,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 million, a P/E ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12. SilverSun Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNT. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SilverSun Technologies during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 26.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 230,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 13,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. 20.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, managed services, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

