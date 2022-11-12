SingularityNET (AGIX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.33 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 11th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $45.79 million and $1.33 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.0408 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,938.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009138 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00007308 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00047850 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00040969 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005853 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00247648 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,214,799,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,121,133,421 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,214,799,455.2394464 with 1,121,133,421.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04282102 USD and is up 3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,935,908.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

