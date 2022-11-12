Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL) Short Interest Update

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 60.8% from the October 15th total of 7,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sizzle Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SZZL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.15. 42,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,416. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. Sizzle Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

Institutional Trading of Sizzle Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SZZL. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sizzle Acquisition

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

