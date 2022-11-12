SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Trading Down 2%

SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (LON:SBTX – Get Rating) shares fell 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.29). 235,781 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 381,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.29).

SkinBioTherapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £39.98 million and a P/E ratio of -21.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 19.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.95. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

SkinBioTherapeutics Company Profile

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in the research and development of technology that harnesses the human microbiome to improve health. The company develops SkinBiotix technology that can enhance the barrier effect of skin models, protect skin from infections, and repair wounds; and AxisBiotix that focuses on the gut-skin relationship and is designed to alleviate the symptoms associated with psoriasis.

Featured Articles

