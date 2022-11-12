Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.59-$2.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. Bank of America cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.00.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of SWKS traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,867,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,898. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.38 and its 200 day moving average is $98.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $165.79.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

