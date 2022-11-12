Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.59-$2.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. Barclays decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.00.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $3.12 on Friday, hitting $96.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,867,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,898. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $165.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 37.5% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $568,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 160.2% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 148.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.