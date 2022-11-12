Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Short Interest Down 24.4% in October

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 516,600 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the October 15th total of 683,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 135.9 days.

SLTTF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.40 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Slate Office REIT stock remained flat at $3.47 during midday trading on Friday. 250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,353. Slate Office REIT has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56.

Slate Office REIT is an owner and operator of North American office real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of 35 strategic and well-located real estate assets across Canada's major population centres and includes two assets in downtown Chicago, Illinois. 60% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants.

