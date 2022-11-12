Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target Cut to C$28.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCCAF opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average is $19.38. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

