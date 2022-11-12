Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) PT Lowered to C$28.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$28.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ZZZ. TD Securities cut their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$22.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.89. The firm has a market cap of C$810.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.56. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$19.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.97.

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$251.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$261.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.2200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

