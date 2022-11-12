Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $235.68

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $235.68 and last traded at $235.68, with a volume of 4300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $227.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.29. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.