Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $126.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of SQM stock traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,079. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $46.13 and a fifty-two week high of $115.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 32.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,773,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,753,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,100,000 after purchasing an additional 313,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,249,000 after purchasing an additional 108,210 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 59.8% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,269,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,056,000 after purchasing an additional 475,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 314.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,258,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,081,000 after purchasing an additional 954,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

