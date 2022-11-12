Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Short Interest Update

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the October 15th total of 6,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Socket Mobile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Socket Mobile stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.21% of Socket Mobile at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Socket Mobile Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCKT traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $1.97. 40,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,748. Socket Mobile has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

