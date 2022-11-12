Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SDXAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sodexo from €74.00 ($74.00) to €93.00 ($93.00) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sodexo from €90.00 ($90.00) to €97.00 ($97.00) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sodexo from €90.00 ($90.00) to €100.00 ($100.00) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Sodexo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sodexo from €94.00 ($94.00) to €105.00 ($105.00) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.00.

Sodexo Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SDXAY opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. Sodexo has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average of $15.64.

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

