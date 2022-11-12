Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.
SOHU traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 379,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,782. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96. The company has a market cap of $538.43 million, a P/E ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.29. Sohu.com has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $22.02.
Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $194.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.24 million. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 106.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Sohu.com will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.
