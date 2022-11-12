Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

SOHU traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 379,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,782. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96. The company has a market cap of $538.43 million, a P/E ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.29. Sohu.com has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $22.02.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $194.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.24 million. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 106.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Sohu.com will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sohu.com by 409.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

