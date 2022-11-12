SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $370.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $380.00 to $370.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Northland Securities upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $377.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $345.87.

Shares of SEDG opened at $288.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.25. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $389.71.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $698,343.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,271,546.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $698,343.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,271,546.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total transaction of $986,494.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,678 shares of company stock worth $4,156,223. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 338,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,322,000 after buying an additional 51,777 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,778,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 33,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

