SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.87-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $710.00 million-$715.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $719.62 million. SolarWinds also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.23-$0.25 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of SolarWinds to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarWinds presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.92.
SolarWinds Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE SWI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.55. 419,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,924. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarWinds
SolarWinds Company Profile
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SolarWinds (SWI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.