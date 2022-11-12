SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.87-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $710.00 million-$715.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $719.62 million. SolarWinds also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.23-$0.25 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of SolarWinds to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarWinds presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.92.

Shares of NYSE SWI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.55. 419,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,924. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 113.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,494,000 after buying an additional 577,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 31.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,857,000 after purchasing an additional 531,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 50.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 288,650 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 132.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 420,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 239,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 29.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 229,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

