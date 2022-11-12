Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Price Target Cut to $6.35

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.90 to $6.35 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 239.57% from the stock’s current price.

SONX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sonendo from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sonendo from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.37.

Shares of NYSE:SONX opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Sonendo has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $12.24.

Sonendo ( NYSE:SONX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 million. Sonendo had a negative return on equity of 102.54% and a negative net margin of 152.37%. Analysts anticipate that Sonendo will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Atlantic L.P. General sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,600,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,928.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,868 shares of company stock worth $321,965. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sonendo by 210.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the second quarter worth about $31,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

