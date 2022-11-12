South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.71

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.71 and last traded at $31.71, with a volume of 709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on South Plains Financial to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

South Plains Financial Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.62.

South Plains Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.50%.

In other South Plains Financial news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 25,000 shares of South Plains Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $664,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,427,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,931,146.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $664,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,427,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,931,146.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,668,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,695,204.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,268. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 375.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 775,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after buying an additional 612,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 251,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 15,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in South Plains Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in South Plains Financial by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 41,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

About South Plains Financial

(Get Rating)

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.