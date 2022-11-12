Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Shares of SMBC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,722. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $482.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.90. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a one year low of $41.79 and a one year high of $60.58.

SMBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 28.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,368 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 13.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,532 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 23.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. 50.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

