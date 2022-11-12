Southern (NYSE:SO) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp raised Southern from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.00.

Southern Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SO traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.09. 4,639,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,334,443. Southern has a 12-month low of $60.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Southern

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $2,288,545. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SO. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in Southern by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

