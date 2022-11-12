S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Geller Advisors LLC

Geller Advisors LLC lessened its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,047,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 43.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in S&P Global by 45.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078,366 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in S&P Global by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in S&P Global by 47.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE SPGI traded up $9.99 on Friday, reaching $356.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,042,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $322.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.38.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 target price (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.19.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

