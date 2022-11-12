Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.33. Spark Networks shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 253,287 shares.

Spark Networks Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $48.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spark Networks SE will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Spark Networks by 29.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,452,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 329,105 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its holdings in Spark Networks by 6.0% in the third quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,123,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 63,448 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Spark Networks by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 212,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Spark Networks by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 61,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Spark Networks by 20,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

