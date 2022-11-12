Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.33. Spark Networks shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 253,287 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.
Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $48.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spark Networks SE will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.
Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.
