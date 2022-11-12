SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Position Lifted by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $46.84 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.16.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

