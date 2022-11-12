Spell Token (SPELL) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges

Spell Token (SPELL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Spell Token has a total market capitalization of $72.05 million and approximately $9.91 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Spell Token has traded 34.9% lower against the dollar. One Spell Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Spell Token

Spell Token’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 103,214,939,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,195,193,408 tokens. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Spell Token is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Spell Token’s official website is abracadabra.money.

Spell Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spell Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spell Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

