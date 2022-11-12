Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Lowered to C$46.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

TOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Spin Master from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. CIBC downgraded shares of Spin Master from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$62.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Spin Master from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$57.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Spin Master from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$54.36.

Spin Master Price Performance

TOY opened at C$33.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.43. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$32.10 and a 1 year high of C$51.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spin Master

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$814.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$890.41 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 2.9800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Blom sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.83, for a total transaction of C$382,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,461 shares in the company, valued at C$356,859.63. In other news, Senior Officer Paul Blom sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.83, for a total transaction of C$382,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,461 shares in the company, valued at C$356,859.63. Also, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 1,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.11, for a total value of C$86,705.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at C$157,351.70. Insiders have sold a total of 10,722 shares of company stock valued at $507,746 over the last three months.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

