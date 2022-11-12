Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.09.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Melius started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

SAVE opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.74. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $28.30.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

