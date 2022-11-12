Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sprague Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Sprague Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SRLP stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. Sprague Resources has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.37.

Sprague Resources Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is currently -45.79%.

In related news, major shareholder Sprague Hp Holdings Llc acquired 6,689,383 shares of Sprague Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $133,787,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,548,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,976,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 150,480.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 225,720 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,541,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Arena Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,517,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

